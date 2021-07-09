Father-son duo from St. George to compete against each other on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

STGEORGE — Monday’s upcoming episode of American Ninja Warrior will feature a St. George father and son competing against each other. Brian Beckstrand and his 15-year-old son, Kai Beckstrand, are among the contestants featured on the fifth episode of Season 13 of the popular television program, which is essentially an elaborate obstacle course featuring a series of difficult physical challenges, with a top prize of $1 million awarded to the overall season winner.