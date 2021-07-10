Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silvis, IL

Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2wfF_0asbloJx00

SILVIS, Ill. — (AP) — Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic.

List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

List was at 13-under 129.

Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars.

Former tournament winner Ryan Moore had a chance to catch List until he ran into trouble off the 18th tee and made bogey, giving him a 66 and leaving him among seven players two shots off the lead. That group included Lucas Glover and Chase Seiffert, each with 63.

List is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory, though that wasn't front and center over the last month. His son, Harrison, was born June 5 and had to return to the hospital because of a respiratory virus that had him intubated for a few days and in intensive care for two weeks.

List, who is No. 117 in the FedEx Cup with the season winding down, stayed home the last two weeks to help with their 2-year-old daughter.

“It was tough, but it's been amazing to come back,” List said. “Everyone has been asking and praying and thinking about us, so it's kind of cool. It's a big family out here, and it's nice to know that you've got everyone's support when it's not going great.”

Harrison is home and gaining weight. “Everything is great now,” List said.

The key to his round Friday was simple. While all eight of his birdies were about 10 feet or closer, there's a reason for that. List missed only one fairway. On two of the par 5s, he had eagle putts from 25 feet and 10 feet.

“I was able to keep hitting the fairway, which out here is premium, and I was able to attack from the fairway,” List said. “I think there's a lot of wedge opportunities out there, and if I can keep it in the fairway, then I'll have some scoring options.”

The scoring was so good, as it often is at the John Deere, that the cut was at 4-under 138.

Among those making it to the weekend was Steve Stricker, the 54-year-old Ryder Cup captain and three-time John Deere Classic winner. Stricker wanted to be part of the 50th anniversary of the tournament, so he skipped his title defense at the U.S. Senior Open.

His play on Friday suggested that was a good move, with six birdies in his round of 66 that left him seven shots behind in the middle of the pack.

“This tournament has meant a lot to me over the years. It’s a special place for me,” Stricker said. “It's hurt the last few times I haven’t been able to come here. ... I wish the two events were at different times. I could have played both of them. But this is the spot for me to be this week.”

One of his birdies was on the par-5 second hole, which he reached in two with an iron. Calling the action was 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Maria Stricker, who plays for Wisconsin.

“Looks like it's right on it to be honest with you,” she said.

Also making the cut was Nick Watney, who was hovering close to the line with a bogey on the fifth hole (his 14th of the round) and responded with back-to-back birdies. He shot 66, significant because it ended a nasty patch of 18 consecutive missed cuts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Silvis, IL
Silvis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Ap#Pga Tour#Eagle#Ryder Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois StateBirmingham Star

Luke List surges to one-shot PGA Tour lead in Illinois

Luke List's eight birdies included five in a row around the turn Friday, the American's eight-under-par 63 giving him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz midway through the PGA Tour John Deere Classic. List, seeking a first US tour title, heads into the weekend on 13-under 129. Colombia's overnight co-leader...
Golfcbslocal.com

John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run ‘A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,’ Says CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon

(CBS Chicago) — The PGA Tour skipped the John Deere Classic last summer due to COVID. The event returns to TPC Deere Run this week for its 50th anniversary, with the Open Championship on the horizon. While many players will play in both, someone could secure a potentially career-changing invite with a win this week. One player who isn’t qualified for the season’s last major, but finishes in the top five at the John Deere, will be able to make the trip across the pond.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 John Deere Classic scores: Luke List takes solo lead after Round 2 at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) -- Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.
GolfPGA Tour

Luke List shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Luke List makes a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole. Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
GolfNew York Post

Phil Mickelson’s touching moment with wife Amy goes viral at US Open

Barring a stunning run, Phil Mickelson won’t win his first US Open crown. But he still has his wife in his corner. Amy Mickelson, 49, was right there with him on Friday, giving him a thumbs up at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. On Saturday, the 51-year-old Mickelson was...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke Announce Big News

As Rickie Fowler prepares for the end of the 2021 PGA Tour season, he and wife Allison Stokke will also be getting ready to start a family. On Monday, Fowler and Stokke both announced the wonderful news. They are expecting their first child, a daughter, later this year. “Reservation for...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka FINALLY REVEALS origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka has revealed that Bryson DeChambeau "went back on his word" from a conversation that the pair supposedly had at the Northern Trust in 2019. During this tournament, Koepka criticised some golfers for slow play and in the same week, DeChambeau had been criticised by some golf fans for his pace of play.
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Jon Rahm gets ANGRY WITH CAMERAMAN at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm is in the hottest form of his career at the moment and he made a superb start to his second round at the Scottish Open on Friday. Having shot 5-under-par in the first round, he began his second round with six birdies in his first nine holes. The putter was working well and nothing could go wrong for the World No. 1.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from computer model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

With the U.S. Open now in the rearview mirror, the sprint to the 2021 Open Championship is underway, as the last major of the year will tee off Thursday, July 15. Traveling across the pond to Royal St George's Golf Club in England is a trip many golfers are looking forward to after last year's Open Championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Open Championship 2021 will be the 149th edition of the tournament and the 51st to take place on English soil.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour winner has to miss British Open due to travel sanctions from ... his wedding?

Cameron Davis can take solace that his marriage is not the first to put the kibosh on a golf trip. Davis, who captured his first PGA Tour win days ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was listed as an alternate for next week’s Open Championship. On Thursday morning that standing granted Davis a spot in the Open field, as Kevin Na dropped out due to the myriad travel restrictions facing players making their way to Royal St. George’s.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, picks: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth predictions from top model that called Rahm's win

The southernmost course in the tournament's rotation, Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England will host the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. Possessing the deepest bunker in professional golf on its fourth hole, Royal St. George's welcomes the Open Championship for the 15th time, with past winners at the site including Darren Clarke, Greg Norman, Walter Hagen, and Harry Vardon. Clarke's 2011 win was emotional, as the Northern Irishman had toiled for 20 years and 54 majors before finally breaking through for the three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfGolf Channel

Kevin Na holes birdie chip at John Deere Classic ... with his putter

On Day 2 of the John Deere Classic, Kevin Na channeled his inner Vijay Singh for a miraculous birdie on the par-4 sixth. Na chipped the ball with the toe of his upside-down putter to knock down a 27-foot shot. As the broadcast referenced, three-time major winner Vijay Singh completed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy