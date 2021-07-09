Cancel
North Wilkesboro, NC

Grace Dean Foster Brinegar

Wilkes Journal Patriot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Dean Foster Brinegar, 88, of North Wilkesboro, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Hinshaw Street Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Collins, Rev. Jim Gore and Rev. Timmy Jones officiating. Entombment will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

