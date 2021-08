Ten years after nearly moving to the Pac-12, Texas and Oklahoma could be on the way to the SEC. We are approximately ten years to the month removed from the last time that collegiate sports faced an earthshaking round of realignment. Once the summer of 2011 was over, Texas A&M had committed to leaving the Big XII for the SEC, Colorado and Utah would join the Pac-12, and the University of Texas would stay in the Big XII, provided they could launch the Longhorn Network.