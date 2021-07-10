Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Henderson County in west central Illinois Southern Warren County in west central Illinois McDonough County in west central Illinois * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Disco, or 12 miles northeast of Carthage, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Blandinsville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Colchester, Tennessee, Colmar and Fandon. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH