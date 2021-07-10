Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Henderson County in west central Illinois Southern Warren County in west central Illinois McDonough County in west central Illinois * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 739 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Disco, or 12 miles northeast of Carthage, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Blandinsville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Colchester, Tennessee, Colmar and Fandon. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
City
Warren, IL
City
Colmar, IL
County
Henderson County, IL
State
Tennessee State
City
Henderson, IL
City
Colchester, IL
County
Hancock County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Mcdonough County, IL
County
Warren County, IL
City
Blandinsville, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy