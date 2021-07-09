Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Hataoka keeps Marathon LPGA Classic with late birdie burst

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231sNH_0asbkkgQ00

SYLVANIA, Ohio — (AP) — Nasa Hataoka needed another birdie streak to hang onto the lead Friday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

A day after making six straight birdies in an opening 10-under 61, the 22-year-old Japanese player had four in a row on Nos. 14-17 to salvage a 69.

“My shots were not as good as yesterday,” Hataoka said. “Didn’t have that many chances. I had a lot of problems, but I was able to fix that for the last part and bring it back up.”

Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second straight bogey-free 66.

Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows. She played the first nine in 1 over with two birdies and three bogeys and dropped another shot on 13 before rallying with the late birdie burst.

“I was kind of stiff on impact and I was able to realize that and adjusted to relax myself and that brought those birdies,” Hataoka said.

The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club. She took last week off after tying for 29th in Michigan and missing the cut in the KMPG Women's PGA.

The 31-year-old Harigae is winless on the LPGA Tour.

“I feel really confident, comfortable with all aspects of my game,” Harigae said. “Just everything just kind of feels solid and everything is kind of flowing together, so it feels really good.”

Fellow U.S. players Alison Lee and Elizabeth Szokol each shot 66 to get to 9 under.

The resurgent Lee birdied the final three holes on the layout that closes with consecutive par 5s.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve seen my name on the leaderboard like this,” Lee said. “Putting myself in contention for the weekend, it feels really, really good. It almost makes it as though two years didn’t happen, which is awesome to feel.”

Szokol also made a big move on Highland Meadows' back nine, birdieing the last three and five of the final six in the round that began on No. 10.

“I’m just really looking forward to it — 36 more holes,” Szokol said. “I really like this golf course, so just see what the weekend brings. I’m excited to have fans back.”

Three more Americans — Jennifer Kupcho (65), Gerina Piller (65) and Lauren Stephenson (69) — were 8 under with Esther Henseleit (64) of Germany and Chella Choi (66) of South Korea.

Kupcho, Piller, Henseleit and Choi also birdied Nos. 17 and 18.

“I love coming back to this place," Kupcho said. “This is where I came and played as an amateur, first LPGA event, so it’s always special. I love playing here.”

Defending champion Danielle Kang was 7 under after a 65.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
42K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Marathon#Birdies#Lpga Tour#Sylvania#Ap#Japanese#Nos#The U S#The Kmpg Women#Pga#The Lpga Tour#Highland Meadows#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Nasa Hataoka makes six straight birdies, threatens 59, and takes Marathon lead with 61

Nasa Hataoka opened her first round back from missing the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the 10th hole at the Marathon LPGA Classic on Thursday. Hataoka started off sitting one under through her first five holes, then took off. She birdied nine of her next 11, including six straight at one point, for a bogey-free, career-low round of 10-under 61.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac BLASTS Bryson DeChambeau over driver comment at The Open

Paige Spiranac has hit out at Bryson DeChambeau over the shocking comments he made about his Cobra Radspeed driver on day one at The Open. Spiranac, the social media sensation with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, tweeted her disapproval at DeChambeau's damning words about a driver he gets a paid "a lot of money" to use on Tour.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Video: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Driving Ability

On Thursday morning, the year’s final major kicked off from Sandwich, England as the best players in the world stepped on the course for the Open Championship. With the final major of the year underway, golf fans across the world got the itch to get back out on the course. Count golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac among them.
GolfGolf Channel

Gerina Piller gives her game high praise at Marathon LPGA Classic

After tying her low round of the season, Gerina Piller didn’t hold back. “This is probably the best I've ever felt in my career,” said Piller, who tallied seven birdies as part of a 6-under 65 Friday at the Marathon LPGA Classic. The 36-year-old Piller was ranked inside the top...
GolfWTOP

British Open Tee Times

1:35 a.m.-6:36 a.m. — Richard Bland, England; Andy Sullivan, England; Marcus Armitage, England. 1:46 a.m.-6:47 a.m. — Chan Kim, United States; Justin Harding, South Africa; Haotong Li, China. 1:57 a.m.-6:58 a.m. — Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France; Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain; a-Abel Gallegos, Argentina. 2:08 a.m.-7:09 a.m. — Alex Noren, Sweden; J.C. Ritchie,...
GolfNew York Post

Phil Mickelson’s touching moment with wife Amy goes viral at US Open

Barring a stunning run, Phil Mickelson won’t win his first US Open crown. But he still has his wife in his corner. Amy Mickelson, 49, was right there with him on Friday, giving him a thumbs up at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. On Saturday, the 51-year-old Mickelson was...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

The Open Championship FanDuel tiers: Pete’s Picks

The year’s final major returns to Royal St. George’s this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Darren Clarke won the Claret Jug the last time The Open went to Royal St. George’s in 2011. Players should be especially focused this year as it is the last chance...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Long-hitting, longtime friends Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda lead at Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda hold the clubhouse lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with their self-described “C” games. While some partnerships were thrown together at the last minute, Reid and Ciganda have known each other more than half their lives. Reid was 14 and Ciganda was 12 when they first met playing golf around Europe. They were first Junior Solheim Cup teammates and then partners in the grown-up Solheim, too. The two friends often share Airbnbs on tour.
Golf740thefan.com

Golf-Ahead of Open Koepka-DeChambeau beef rumbles on

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -American Brooks Koepka provided more background on his row with compatriot Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday and insisted he could put aside his apparent dislike for the big-hitter for “one week” at the Ryder Cup later this year. The tension between world number eight Koepka and number six...
GolfGazette

Take a swing at these Open Championship golf bets

Golf’s fourth and final major, The Open Championship, is upon us. With this being the only major to be completely canceled during the 2020 PGA Tour season, the golf world is going to be thrilled to have it back. The Open Championship always has a different feel to it. We...
GolfBeaumont Enterprise

Defending champs, Korda sisters tied in log jam atop GLBI

Wednesday's opening round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational opened with a familiar sight after the morning wave. Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura sat atop the leaderboard after carding a 5-under-par 65. The tournament's defending champions were cruising along on their opening nine (the back nine at Midland Country Club).
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

The 13 SA golfers flying the flag high at 2021 Open Championship

The 149th Open Championship gets under way at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent on Thursday. This year there will be 13 South Africans in the 156-man field. The last time a South African lifted the famed Claret Jug was in 2012 when Ernie Els won by a single stroke at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
Midland, MIGwinnett Daily Post

Nelly, Jessica Korda among tie for lead at LPGA team event

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda made a late push up the leaderboard to join a four-way tie for the lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event on the LPGA Tour, Wednesday at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. The Kordas birdied the 16th and 18th holes...
Golfyoursportsedge.com

Emma Talley ‘Giddy’ About This Week’s Marathon LPGA Classic

Emma Talley says she is giddy to be back at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana in the Toledo area. Talley was even happy to be among those being interviewed by LPGA staff and the media prior to this week’s event on Wednesday. Talley says the Highland Meadows Golf...
GolfFanSided

Dow GLBI: Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda light it up in Round 1

On a rare Wednesday start, the Dow GLBI (Great Lakes Bay Invitational) got underway with plenty of intrigue. The team format, which makes knowing your partner’s strengths even more important than knowing your own, is a fun dynamic for the LPGA Tour. Wednesday’s format was alternate shot, which is a...
Midland, MIDetroit News

LPGA pros, including Lexi Thompson, brimming with pride over Olympic bids

Midland — When Lexi Thompson finished third at last month’s U.S. Open, she had a pretty good idea she had done enough to secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Still, when the 26-year-old American got the call a couple of weeks ago that she would be representing her country in Tokyo in early August, it was an emotional moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy