Euclid, OH

Euclid police find 10 puppies wandering around city

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The Euclid Police Department found and rescued 10 puppies that were found "running amok" in Euclid Friday.

Officers saw the pups and quickly wrangled them up, transporting the litter to the Euclid Pet Pals shelter to be temporarily cared for.

Euclid police said the the owner of the puppies was not able to be located on the scene.

Unless the owner comes forward to collect the dogs, the puppies would become available for adoption.

To learn more about Euclid Pet Pals and stay up to date on the status of the puppies, click here .

