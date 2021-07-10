Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, WA

First responders caution, don't go off trail while hiking Palouse Falls

By Eliana Sheriff
KEPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-- After a close call at Palouse Falls on Thursday, we want to remind you about being safe while hiking some of our region's most beautiful areas. Thursday, a hiker tripped and fell at the popular falls. Luckily, the hiker managed to get to safety, but calls for service at the falls are common. Many times, it’s because of scenarios where a hiker goes off trail, and tries to get a closer look at the roaring falls.

www.keprtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Franklin County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Football#First Responders#Accident#Pasco Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy