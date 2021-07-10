First responders caution, don't go off trail while hiking Palouse Falls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-- After a close call at Palouse Falls on Thursday, we want to remind you about being safe while hiking some of our region's most beautiful areas. Thursday, a hiker tripped and fell at the popular falls. Luckily, the hiker managed to get to safety, but calls for service at the falls are common. Many times, it’s because of scenarios where a hiker goes off trail, and tries to get a closer look at the roaring falls.