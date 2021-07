Mike Erickson and his wife are accused of public accomodation discrimination by a Portland woman in a new lawsuit. A woman shut out of a rented beach house accuses the owners — a former Oregon GOP leader and his wife — of abruptly canceling her reservation because she is Black. It's been more than a decade since businessman Mike Erickson final bid for Congress was derailed by allegations that the family-values Republican had paid for his pregnant girlfriend's abortion, though the now 54-year-old said that, at the time, he didn't know what the money was for. That famous incident...