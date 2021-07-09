RELIGION NOTES: July 10-18. Events: Choir returns to First-Plymouth worship services and God's Garden Sundays through Sept. 26; Christian Business Men's Connection Golf Classic registration; Family Bible Adventure at Piedmont Seventh Day Adventist church; Serve 'n Splash for Youth at St. Mark's Church; Foster Care Closet donations needed at First Lutheran Church
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave. Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
