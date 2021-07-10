Cancel
Apex, NC

NC officer charged with kidnapping, sex offense in Apex

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oachF_0asbk5m000

APEX, N.C. — (AP) — A Durham police officer has been charged with kidnapping and a sex offense in Apex, according to Durham police.

Joseph Daniels was arrested Thursday on the charges related to an incident reported to Apex police on June 16, Durham police said in a news release on Friday. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery.

[ ALSO READ: Officer fired, charged after body cam video shows confrontation during brothers’ arrest ]

Daniels surrendered to authorities and was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond, police said.

Daniels, 35, joined the police department in 2011 and is assigned to the organized crime division. He was initially placed on administrative duty with pay, but police later announced that after a preliminary review he is now on administrative leave without pay. The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct a routine administrative investigation.

Durham police take the allegations seriously and are working with Apex police on the investigation, police said.

There was no answer at a phone listing for Daniels. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

(Watch Below: Police officer charged with sexual assault of child)

©2021 Cox Media Group

