State officials warn of text messaging scam mentioning DHS benefits

We all know to be cautious when it comes to our Social Security number. If this information falls into the wrong hands, you could easily become the victim of identity theft. Criminals can use your Social Security number to apply for credit cards, obtain loans, and even commit crimes in your name—which makes it a lucrative opportunity for scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning about Social Security scams for some time, but a new text message scheme is something you need to be on the lookout for. Read on to find out what text about your Social Security you should delete right away.