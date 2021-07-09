Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

State officials warn of text messaging scam mentioning DHS benefits

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is not texting Oklahomans about applying for benefits, state officials said Friday. OKDHS was notified of a text messaging scam targeting residents that specifically mention benefits received through the state agency, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, as well as Social Security benefits, officials said in a news release.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Messaging#Dhs#Social Security Numbers#Identity Theft#Social Security Benefits#Oklahomans#Liheap#Okdhslive Org#Okbenefits Org#Ssi#Tanf#Phish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CongressPosted by
Best Life

If You Get This Message About Your Social Security, Delete It, Experts Warn

We all know to be cautious when it comes to our Social Security number. If this information falls into the wrong hands, you could easily become the victim of identity theft. Criminals can use your Social Security number to apply for credit cards, obtain loans, and even commit crimes in your name—which makes it a lucrative opportunity for scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning about Social Security scams for some time, but a new text message scheme is something you need to be on the lookout for. Read on to find out what text about your Social Security you should delete right away.
Public SafetyBismarck Tribune

State warns of new twist to old scam

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is warning North Dakota residents about a new twist to an old scam. Scam artists who send an email or text that a charge has supposedly been made to an Amazon or Apple account are now directing people to send or upload a copy of their driver's license to "verify" their identity.
Providence, RIWesterly Sun

Secretary of State, Attorney General warn of text message scam targeting Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE — Officials are warning residents and workers in Rhode Island to beware of a scam targeting individuals through text messages. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued a warning Tuesday regarding a sharp rise in the number of scam text messages reported recently, with most of the texts claiming to be from the Rhode Island Secretary of State or Rhode Island Department of State.
Illinois StatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois warns residents of texting scams

CHICAGO - On Thursday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged Illinois residents to be on alert for text message scams that appear to be coming from state government agencies. Raoul said residents should not open any links or respond to the scam texts. In some instances, the texts were telling residents...
Peoria, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Scammers are impersonating government agencies using text messages, experts warn

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Scammers after your personal information have been pretending to be from Illinois government agencies like the Secretary of State and Department of Employment Security. WMBD received multiple calls from viewers alarmed about the increase in phony texts. The Better Business Bureau in Peoria has received 943...
Public Safetyannanews.com

IDOT cautions public to be aware of text, email scams

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is reminding the public to be on the alert for text and email scams asking for personal information. In recent weeks, IDOT has been made aware of messages sent fraudulently on its behalf, attempting to defraud the public. “If you receive a text or...
Public Safetyhawaiipublicradio.org

State Warns Of Sheriff Impersonators Scam

The state Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division is warning the public of a possible scam involving a sheriff impersonator. An individual reached out to DPS last week after she was contacted by someone claiming to be from a fictitious office called the "Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety, State Security Division."
Letcher County, KYwymt.com

Letcher County officials warn of phone and mail scams

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several scams have been reported to the Letcher County Sheriffs Department in recent weeks. One mail scam involves an individual receiving a letter containing a check in the mail. A note accompanies the check requesting it be cashed and the victim may keep some of the money. However, the check is fraudulent and the person who cashed it will be on the hook for repaying the full amount, according to the Sheriff.
Saint Charles Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

Officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the ‘Shot at a Million’, also referred to as the “Louisiana COVID Lottery”. Calls are being completed through a criminal practice known as “spoofing” where a...
Omaha, NEWOWT

Iowa Department of Transportation warns of text-message scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning residents about a text-message scam that targets information from driver’s licenses and driving records. The Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau said in a news release Friday that the texts ask Iowans to confirm information. The bureau said the...
Maine StateUS News and World Report

Maine Warns of Bogus Texting Scam About Drivers Licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are warning residents of a text message phishing scam that targets people regarding their drivers licenses. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Wednesday the text messages come from someone claiming to be the “Secretary of State Drivers License Facility," and the texter asks the recipient to click a link to “complete this verification.” She said the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles never contacts residents via text messages about their drivers licenses.
Public Safetyflackbroadcasting.com

New York authorities warn of new text messaging scam

Authorities are warning state residents of a text messaging scam that’s been going around. Scammers are sending out fake text messages with fraudulent links in hopes of tricking their victims to click on them. The New York DMV Office says to avoid doing that. Recently, one scam has referenced Secretary...
Public Safetywhatsupnewp.com

Secretary Gorbea, AG Neronha warn consumers of text message scam

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha are warning Rhode Islanders of scam text messages that have been reported recently, claiming to be from the Rhode Island Secretary of State/Department of State. The most recent scam message asks Rhode Islanders to “Validate license below for state benefits” by clicking a link.
Public Safetyurbancny.com

Consumer Alert: The Division of Consumer Protection and DMV Warn of Text Message Phishing Scam

Scammers Use Fake Text Message to Try to Get Users to Click on Fraudulent Link. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles today warned New Yorkers of a text message phishing scheme. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
Oklahoma Statesequoyahcountytimes.com

Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI). The…
Public SafetyThe Daily News Online

State warn of phishing scam seeking drivers license info

ALBANY — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is warning state residents of a text message phishing scheme. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information. The messages are used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

DHS officials stress state could see another case spike unless COVID-19 vaccination increases

DHS officials reiterated the importance of vaccination during a Friday briefing, stressing COVID-19 is an “ever-present threat.”. In Wisconsin, cases remain relatively low, with a seven-day average of 91 cases and two deaths per day and 47.9% of residents fully vaccinated. However, the Delta variant has led to rapid rises in positives in other states, including in the Midwest, and with 83 confirmed cases of Delta in the state there remains a risk of quick spread in Wisconsin.
Sumner, MOKOMU

State warns of investment scam that cost a Sumner couple $60,000

MISSOURI - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is warning Missouri residents of an investment scam that cost a Sumner couple $60,000. According to a news release, the state's Securities Division has ordered a cease and desist to Cutting Edge Supplements, LLC and Desmond R. Bloss after he allegedly misused a $60,000 investment from the couple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy