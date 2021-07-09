State officials warn of text messaging scam mentioning DHS benefits
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is not texting Oklahomans about applying for benefits, state officials said Friday. OKDHS was notified of a text messaging scam targeting residents that specifically mention benefits received through the state agency, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, as well as Social Security benefits, officials said in a news release.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0