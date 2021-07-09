City Council to Discuss APD Elevators

Amarillo City Councilmembers will consider approving a contract for modification of elevators at the Amarillo Police Department office downtown on Tuesday. According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council will consider approving a $654,939 contract for the modification of two elevators at APD’s office located at 200 Southeast 3rd Avenue. The contract with American Elevator Co, Inc. would be for the “demolition, site preparation, security, installation, and modification of two passenger elevators” at APD’s 3rd Avenue office.