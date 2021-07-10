Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Friday's golf: Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilvis, Ill. — Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Ball#Silvis#Eagle#Ryder Cup#Lpga Sylvania#Japanese#Nos#American#The U S#The Kmpg Women#The Lpga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from computer model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

With the U.S. Open now in the rearview mirror, the sprint to the 2021 Open Championship is underway, as the last major of the year will tee off Thursday, July 15. Traveling across the pond to Royal St George's Golf Club in England is a trip many golfers are looking forward to after last year's Open Championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Open Championship 2021 will be the 149th edition of the tournament and the 51st to take place on English soil.
GolfPantagraph

Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic

Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic. Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.
Golfclevelandstar.com

Golf Glance: John Deere carrot - final spot at The Open

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Cam Davis) THIS WEEK: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill., July 8-11 Course: TPC Deere Run (Par 71, 7,286 yards) Purse: $6.2M (Winner: $1.116M) Defending Champion: Dylan...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 John Deere Classic scores: Luke List takes solo lead after Round 2 at TPC Deere Run

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) -- Luke List has a happy and healthy home life with his newborn son, and he felt pretty good about his golf game Friday in the John Deere Classic. List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.
Golfblackchronicle.com

2021 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that called Rahm’s win

Steve Stricker has been absolutely dominant at the John Deere Classic over the years. In fact, Stricker has finished on top of the John Deere Classic leaderboard three times in his career, the most recent being in 2011. Stricker won this event three years in a row from 2009-2011. Stricker could certainly be in the mix again this week when the 2021 John Deere Classic gets underway from TPC Deere Run on Thursday, July 8.
GolfPGA Tour

Luke List shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Luke List makes a 14-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole. Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
GolfGolf.com

2021 John Deere Classic tee times: Second round groupings for Friday

The 2021 John Deere Classic continues on Friday, July 9, with the second round at TPC Deere Run. You can find complete Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for John Deere Classic Round 2. After one round at this year’s John...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luke List hoping John Deere showing can lead to productive finish

Jul. 14—Luke List placed sixth at the Wells Fargo Championship in early May and finished fourth this past weekend at the John Deere Classic. The former Baylor School and Vanderbilt University standout experienced the joy of a growing family when wife Chloe gave birth to a son, Harrison, but List struggled on the course with three straight missed cuts. Then when Harrison went through a health scare that required pediatric ICU, the 36-year-old quickly withdrew from the Travelers and Rocket Mortgage events.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run ‘A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,’ Says CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon

(CBS Chicago) — The PGA Tour skipped the John Deere Classic last summer due to COVID. The event returns to TPC Deere Run this week for its 50th anniversary, with the Open Championship on the horizon. While many players will play in both, someone could secure a potentially career-changing invite with a win this week. One player who isn’t qualified for the season’s last major, but finishes in the top five at the John Deere, will be able to make the trip across the pond.
GolfDetroit News

Saturday's golf: Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic

Silvis, Ill. — Sebastian Munoz tried to imagine what Saturday at the John Deere Classic would have felt like without electronic scoreboards around the golf course. It have created a lot less stress. In rain-softened conditions at the TPC Deere Run, everyone knew that making birdies was the only way to stay in the game.
GolfPosted by
UPI News

British Open golf: Jon Rahm favored to win second straight major

July 15 (UPI) -- Spain's Jon Rahm, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is favored to win his second-consecutive major championship at the 2021 British Open this weekend in Kent, England. The fourth and final major of the PGA Tour season runs Thursday through Sunday at Royal St. George's Golf Club....
Posted by
Daily Mail

Fans make a welcome return to the fairways as 149th Open Championship gets underway at Sandwich in Kent with 32,000 allowed in each day for delayed Major with big guns Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau due out later

The 149th Open Championship is underway at Royal St George's with spectators making a welcome return to the fairways. Up to 32,000 fans per day will be admitted to the course in Sandwich, Kent and the Major started in glorious sunshine early on Thursday morning. Covid-19 forced a postponement 12...
GolfDetroit News

Sunday's golf: Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win

Silvis, Ill. — Lucas Glover made his third straight birdie and knew winning the John Deere Classic was in reach with a one-shot lead and four holes to go. But this was not the time to be thinking about ending 10 years without a PGA Tour trophy. Conditions were too soft and pure. There were too many birdies to be made, and too many players behind him.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021 picks: Why our experts are betting on Jordan Spieth's major chances

Set your alarms. Fire up the coffee maker. Prepare to debate the title of a tournament on social media. Oh yeah, it’s British Open Open Championship week, folks. For the casual golf viewer, The Open is arguably the best golf viewing experience of the year, and the same could be said for the hardcore bettor. None of us are ashamed to admit we’ll be up at 3 a.m., living and dying with every shot at a time of day no one should be living and dying with any sporting event.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, picks: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth predictions from top model that called Rahm's win

The southernmost course in the tournament's rotation, Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England will host the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. Possessing the deepest bunker in professional golf on its fourth hole, Royal St. George's welcomes the Open Championship for the 15th time, with past winners at the site including Darren Clarke, Greg Norman, Walter Hagen, and Harry Vardon. Clarke's 2011 win was emotional, as the Northern Irishman had toiled for 20 years and 54 majors before finally breaking through for the three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy