There is one irresistible reason why Jordan Spieth always peaks for the Open, no matter how threadbare his form or how fragile his confidence. It is that, unlike so many of his peers, he fixates less on his swing patterns than on the shots he needs to tailor to the circumstances. To follow him along these fairways is to hear a more detailed running monologue of his dilemmas than those given by on-course radio commentators. And on a day when unbroken blue sky settled over Sandwich Bay, creating crystalline views from the fourth green to Ramsgate, five miles across the water, he was seeing everything with startling clarity.