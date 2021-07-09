Sewell, Tammy Lou - (1) Count Possession With Intent to Deliver (F) and 4 additional charges

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and related Charges - 21-06466, July 7th 2021, 700 Block Memorial Ave – Tammy Lou Sewell, F/44, was charged with the above offenses after two officers from the Williamsport Bureau of Police Night Watch observed her operating a silver Hyundai and commit several traffic violations in the area of Memorial Ave and Green St. After the officers conducted a vehicle stop, contact was made with Sewell and she gave numerous indications to the officers she was involved in criminal activity. Sewell gave officers consent to search the vehicle, and officers located several bags of suspected cocaine totaling over 500 grams.