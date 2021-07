Greg Meehan and Dave Durden Have Their Plan for Leading Team USA Through Pandemic-Era Olympics. Prior to every Olympics, the Team USA coaches are tasked with taking really good individual swimmers from around the country and molding them into a true team over the course of training camp. Many of the swimmers on the team already know each other, but not all of them, and certainly few have the tight-knit relationship of a college team that goes through an entire season together. The coaches try to replicate that passion and bond in a short stretch, and the Tokyo head coaches, Greg Meehan and Dave Durden, began formulating a plan when they were named to their roles in the fall of 2018.