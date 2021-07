Singer and songwriter H.E.R. has announced her inaugural Lights of Festival lineup at the B.E.T. Awards and online, as reported by The Rolling Stone. The list includes the likes of Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Bryson Tiller and many more. Lights of Festival will be held at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California on September 18 and 19, 2021. Partial sales will go towards MusiCare and the Grammy Museum. Tickets are on sale now.