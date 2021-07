The Milwaukee Bucks got good news about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday -- he reportedly has no ligament damage to his hyperextended right knee -- but it came with a side of bad news: In the short term, they're in trouble. Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, and his status beyond that is up in the air. As Milwaukee prepares for life without its franchise player, it can learn a thing or two from its opponent.