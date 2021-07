“I see my folks are getting on and I watch their bodies change; I know they see the same in me and it makes us both feel strange.” Those lines from the Bonnie Raitt song, “Nick of Time,” keep running through my head this morning. Yesterday, my family gathered to celebrate my father’s 90th birthday. It wasn’t exactly the big extravaganza we had originally envisioned last spring. The plan had been to gather all the family, a command performance for all 10 grandchildren and their families, in the family home in Colorado. But life has a way of disrupting the best laid plans, of course.