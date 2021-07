This move was noted Thursday on the Cubs transactions page:. Tommy Nance had been optioned to Triple-A Iowa after throwing 44 pitches in Sunday’s game. He’d barely had time to get to Indianapolis, where the I-Cubs were playing (and who knows, maybe never went there at all, given that MLB players have 72 hours to report when optioned) when he was recalled to the Cubs before Wednesday’s game due to the IL placement of Ryan Tepera.