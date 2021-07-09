Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

The Cheapest Homes for Sale in Colorado’s Mountain Towns

By Emily Mashak
Posted by 
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the top-notch skiing to the constant sunshine to the countless breweries, Colorado is an amazing state. Unfortunately, it's not cheap to live here. In fact, a report from Porch shows that Denver has the 11th most expensive homes in the U.S., but these costs aren't just reserved for the Mile High City (although if you need housing help, NeighborWorks America is here for you). In the high country, the prices climb even, well, higher.

943thex.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Housing Prices#Porch#9news#Covid#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Proposed Expansion at Northern Colorado Regional Airport Not Approved

Current tenants that have a hangar or a tie-down area at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport were worried that month-to-month leases would end. However, an approval to move forward with JetCenter's request for proposal has been unanimously not approved by the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission. This decision was finalized in a July 15 meeting of the commission, according to our reporter on the scene.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

See the 10 Most Expensive Homes You Could Buy in Colorado

We all know that the Colorado real estate market is a life of its own at this point in time. It's been a seller's market in the state for what seems to be years now. Even though I am firmly planted in my home and have zero plans of moving anytime soon if ever, it is still fun to take a look at what is out there.
Loveland, COPosted by
94.3 The X

Lucky Liquor: $50,000 Scratch Ticket Bought in Loveland

When a $50 scratcher could pay off in $3,000,000, it does seem worth it. Someone in Loveland didn't win the $3M, but $50K is nothing to sneeze at. I know this liquor store; Mom used to stop through their drive-thru for her Schaefer beer when my brother and I were kids. I remember the driveway was sloped, Mom's little Pinto chugging up to the window.
Real EstatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Dome Home Offers an Off-Grid Living Experience

A geodesic dome home located in southern Colorado offers off-grid living at its finest. The unique abode and surrounding property has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. 55008 Longhorn Trail. Visit this quirky home's Zillow listing to see everything...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
94.3 The X

How Disneyland and Fort Collins are Surprisingly Related

Did you know that Fort Collins inspired Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A.? If yes, keep reading for a quick refresher on the awesome story. If no, you should definitely keep reading to get educated about Fort Collin's history. We have written about this topic before, so if you want to check out another interesting article, click here.
TrafficPosted by
94.3 The X

Glenwood Canyon Reopens Following Flash Flood Shutdown of I-70

The reopening of I-70 is good news for travelers through Glenwood Canyon, but how long it lasts remains to be seen. Flash Flood Warning Shuts Down I-70 Wednesday Afternoon. At about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, Interstate 70 was shut down through Glenwood Canyon because of a flash flood warning in the Grizzly Creek burn area. With the potential for mudslides in the canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the interstate until about 6:00 forcing motorists to wait it out or use an inconvenient alternate route.
Loveland, COPosted by
94.3 The X

Comet Chicken Makes Near $1 Million Investment to Come to Loveland

A spot once slated for a blues and barbecue establishment in Loveland will become the second location for the popular Fort Collins chicken joint. This is great news for Downtown Loveland, lovers of fried chicken and rocket ships. I heard about this and shouted, "Yes! Awesome!" This could open the door for more Fort Collins restaurants to also make the move into Downtown Loveland.
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The X

Elitch Gardens Now Requiring Adult Chaperones for Minors

Children aged 15 and under can no longer visit Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park without the company of an adult chaperone. Starting at 3 p.m. every day, this same rule will apply to 16 and 17-year-olds. The park's Code of Conduct defines an adult chaperone as a "supervising adult...
Englewood, COPosted by
94.3 The X

A Brave Colorado House Cat Has Encounter With Mountain Lion

It was a matchup for the ages: a 13 to14 pound house cat was outside minding its own business...until it wasn't. That's when the frisky feline smelled something different in the air and decided it was time to investigate under the family's deck in Englewood. It, along with its owners, discovered a mountain lion there that weighed about 60 pounds trying to get some shade from the scorching summer sun.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Take A Drive On America’s Highest Paved Road, Located In Colorado

The list of road trips on my list has grown exponentially since moving to Colorado almost a year ago and I think this is next on my to-do's...the Mount Evans Scenic Byway. As of June it's been reopened after being closed for the past few years and after hearing about it I was pretty impressed. Then, I dug a little deeper and checked out a bunch of pictures, videos and even looked at its history.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

An Open Letter To Drivers Using Roundabouts In Colorado

I've lived in Colorado for almost a year now and let me start off by saying how happy and grateful I am to call this state home. The people have been outstanding to both me and my family and have welcomed us with open arms and kindness. The scenery and sunsets have been second to none and I've been on some of the best hiking adventures in my life.
Breckenridge, COPosted by
94.3 The X

Oh, Baby. Breckenridge Brewery Giving Away Beautiful Beer Camper

You don't have to be a huge outdoorsman to be a fan of a great teardrop camper. Also, you don't have to be a huge fan of beer, to enjoy this camper. it reminds me of New Belgium Brewing's coveted cruiser bikes that they giveaway every now and then. Heck, I could see somebody towing this camper somehow with a well-fashioned bike at Tour de Fat.
Boulder, COPosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bear Has Chicken Feeder Stuck Around Neck

If you live in Colorado long enough, you are aware that sometimes bears can get themselves into a bit of mischief all for the sake of food. Actually, I am pretty sure that all animals and humans can do some questionable things to get their favorite meal when they are hungry.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Second-Most Pet Adoptions in the United States

It's no surprise that Colorado is a dog-friendly state. Our lifestyle has us playing outside often, and we're allowed to bring our four-legged friends to breweries and offices, too. But did you know that Colorado has a 110 percent adoption average? According to a study done by Honest Paws, that means more animals are adopted that brought into shelters in a given year — which my brain is still trying to comprehend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy