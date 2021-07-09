Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Valerie Bertinelli shares tearful response to body shamers:

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie Bertinelli is responding to an online critic who told her she needs to lose weight in a tearful Instagram video posted on Thursday night. The television chef and former Jenny Craig spokeswoman took to her social media to share that she had been combing through recipes in preparation for a new cooking video when she made the mistake of reading the comments. She quickly came across one that critiqued her physical appearance and recorded a video of her response.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Image#Cooking#Ing#Yahoo Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Fitnessfoxwilmington.com

Valerie Bertinelli expresses some regret at contributing to ‘diet culture’ by hyping Jenny Craig

Valerie Bertinelli is speaking out about her past “buying into the diet industry” after posting an emotional video in which she reacted to a body shamer online. The actress and television personality shared a video on her Instagram over the weekend in which she got emotional and started crying. She delivered a speech to her followers highlighting a commenter on a previous post who noted that Bertinelli needed to lose weight.
Weight Lossfoxwilmington.com

Valerie Bertinelli posts emotional video to trolls criticizing her weight

Valerie Bertinelli posted a heartbreaking video responding to trolls who criticized her weight. The Food Network host, 61, opened up Thursday night about her “mistake” of reading the comments on some of her recipes online, where she saw people pointed out that she “needed to lose weight.”. “Because see, I...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli & Demi Lovato Spotted In 1st Photos Playing Mother-Daughter On-Set Of ‘Hungry’

Valerie Bertinelli and Demi Lovato have been seen for the first time on the set of their upcoming show ‘Hungry’, rocking activewear while filming. Valerie Bertinelli, 61, and Demi Lovato, 28, are set to portray mother and daughter in an upcoming TV pilot, and the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles for the first time — see all the pics here. The Disney alum and the former sitcom star were all smiles as they filmed their new show Hungry outdoors, while rocking workout gear. Valerie is certainly no stranger to the small screen, having made a name for herself on One Day At A Time in the 1970s. Meanwhile Demi, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Valerie Bertinelli Has a Message for Her Trolls: "You're Not Being Helpful"

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is going through a lot these days. On top of all of the One Day at a Time star's hardships, the TV personality has also had to deal with her fair share of heartlessness from people online. But instead of shying away from the spotlight, Valerie has decided to take a stand against online trolls who have been filling up her Instagram comments with negativity.
Weight Lossactionnewsnow.com

How Valerie Bertinelli turned her pain into power

Think we're moving past the days when a woman's body was everybody's body -- there for the ogling, the analyzing, the commenting on, judging, shaming? We can always harbor that hope -- but then along comes a story like the one this week about actress Valerie Bertinelli, who, thanks to the internet, has become the latest celebrity victim to serve as public fodder for trolls.
CelebritiesPopculture

Valerie Bertinelli Receives Support From 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond After Emotional Video About Body Shaming

Valerie Bertinelli is receiving support from one of her fellow Food Network stars. After the former Touched by an Angel star shared an emotional video on July 9 responding after a troll left a comment criticizing her weight, a tearful Bertinelli stating that such comments are "not f—ing helpful," Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond was quick to applaud the 61-year-old's vulnerability and the important message she shared.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jim Bob Duggar Snubbed By Nearly Entire Family — Including Michelle

Jim Bob Duggar was snubbed by nearly his entire family over the weekend. This even included his wife Michelle Duggar. Turns out, Sunday was Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday. He turned 56 on July 18th. As we previously reported, there was just one member of the Duggar family tree that took time to wish him happy birthday on his special day. The rest of the family? Well, they couldn’t even be bothered to pay tribute on Instagram Stories.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).

Comments / 0

Community Policy