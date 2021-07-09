Valerie Bertinelli shares tearful response to body shamers:
Valerie Bertinelli is responding to an online critic who told her she needs to lose weight in a tearful Instagram video posted on Thursday night. The television chef and former Jenny Craig spokeswoman took to her social media to share that she had been combing through recipes in preparation for a new cooking video when she made the mistake of reading the comments. She quickly came across one that critiqued her physical appearance and recorded a video of her response.wmleader.com
