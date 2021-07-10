Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California to require face masks at schools this fall

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 6 days ago

California will require that masks be worn at schools when classrooms open this fall, despite new guidance issued Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings inside school buildings.

Ahead of new school guidelines expected next week, health officials in California said Friday that requiring face coverings will allow all schools to reopen this fall for full in-person instruction.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventive measure is wearing masks indoors.

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that the mask requirement “also will ensure that all kids are treated the same,” without any stigma attached to those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“We believe that with masking and with testing, we can get kids back to in person 100% in our schools,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly noted the CDC guidance released Friday says that when it is not possible to maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance, “it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”

The health department plans to release more detailed guidance for school reopening next week, said Ghaly.

The post California to require face masks at schools this fall appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Face Masks#Masking#Disease Control#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Public Healthsanclementetimes.com

State Health Department Keeps Mask Requirements for Students

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Minnesota StateKEYC

Masks not required for Minnesota students this fall

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In Minnesota, students will not be required to wear a mask this fall, despite the CDC recommending them. Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller addressed the topic during a press conference yesterday with Governor Tim Walz. “They do recommend that students in elementary schools continue...
Arkansas StateKYTV

Arkansas schools will not require masks this fall; Harrison schools preparing safety precautions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Under a new state law, Arkansas schools may not require students to wear masks in the building during the next school year. Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation keeping any city or state funded institution from enforcing a mask mandate. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, many wonder what effect it may have on the coming school year. Health leaders in northern Arkansas report a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
Public Healthlakegazette.net

CDC updates COVID guidance for K-12 Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools on Friday, July 9. DESE and the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) officials have reviewed the new information and will share updated state level guidance as soon as possible. In the...
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

Mask mandate muffles LUSD plea

Last month, the Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education approved a resolution to send a letter to state legislators, asking lawmakers to relax mask requirements for elementary school students. Now, it seems that effort has been quashed for the time being as the California Department of Public Health issues...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2 Fully Vaccinated Arizonians Die Of COVID-19

It is unclear which COVID-19 variant the two people were infected with. Local health experts reiterated that vaccines still provide high levels of protection against hospitalizations and deaths. Other states and counties have reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, health officials in Arizona...
California StateNewsweek

California Stimulus Check: Who Is Eligible for New $600 Payments?

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed further coronavirus relief legislation this week, which will provide $600 stimulus checks to the majority of his state's residents as well as additional payments to dependents. In early May, Newsom first promised that two-thirds of Californians would receive the $600 direct payments. The Democratic governor...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy