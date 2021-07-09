Cancel
‘Black Widow’ Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Disney Plus Series

By Trey Griffeth
heroichollywood.com
Cover picture for the articleThe post-credit scene for Scarlett Johanson’s Black Widow is one that sets the stage for an upcoming Disney Plus series. After several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Scarlett Johanson’s Black Widow will finally hit theaters. The film itself is already certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to make a respectable amount at the box office. Like Marvel movies, the upcoming film has a post-credits scene that sets up a future installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is sure to get fans hype.

