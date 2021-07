Several members of the WWE NXT roster were surprised to see Mandy Rose make her return on last night’s show. As we’ve noted, Rose returned on last night’s NXT show and participated in two segments. It was reported today that there appears to have been a roster trade with Rose going to NXT, and Aliyah being called up to RAW. Last night’s episode also saw Aliyah snap and turn on Robert Stone after she and Jessi Kamea failed to defeat Kayden Carter and Jessi Kamea. You can click here for videos and details on last night’s segments with Rose and Aliyah, which also involved Franky Monet, and you can click here for the trade report.