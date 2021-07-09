Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Globe, Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Globe, Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MST At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Globe. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Globe. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 253 and 268.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Globe, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff

A Texas sheriff's sergeant was killed and four other officers were injured when a man barricaded in a house fired on them during a standoff Thursday, police said. Police in Levelland, west of Lubbock, were called to the home shortly after 1 p.m. after someone reported their neighbor was acting strange and walking around with a large gun, police Chief Albert Garcia said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy