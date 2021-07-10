Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Griffin Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Griffin burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Griffin Burn Scar. Up to 1.50 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 261 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Pdt#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1218 AM MST, Streams and washes continue to flow as runoff from evening thunderstorms. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 43 and 52. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Alamo Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 AM MST. * At 633 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...CENTRAL CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLOUD COUNTIES At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to four inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 140 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. Peach Springs along Historic Route 66 has measured over a half inch of rainfall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond Creek Campground, Grand Canyon Skywalk and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Floyd; Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Hale Center and Floydada. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible as additional thunderstorms move into the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Floyd and Southeastern Hale Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Granite Creek! Flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRANITE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 925 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that water levels were beginning to recede on Granite Creek in Prescott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Elevated water along Granite Creek will continue to impact areas from Prescott downstream to Watson Lake. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Granite Creek basin. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Granite Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Downtown Prescott and White Spar Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 308 and 311...and between mile markers 314 and 315. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kingman, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Northeastern Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cheney and Garden Plain. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Plainview and South Plains. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as storms continue to move through the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and South Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Plainview and South Plains. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as storms continue to move through the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated rain gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and South Plains. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy