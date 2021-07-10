Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Griffin Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Griffin burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 945 PM MST. * At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Griffin Burn Scar. Up to 1.50 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffin Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila County This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 261 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE