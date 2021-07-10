Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Friday was 22.1 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.