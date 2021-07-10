Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Friday was 22.1 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
County
Taylor County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy