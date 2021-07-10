Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morrill THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Morril County until 645 PM MDT.