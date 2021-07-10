Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Johnson County in north central Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 634 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles east of Lake De Smet, or 23 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Johnson County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH