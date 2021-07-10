Cancel
LeBron James Is Expected To Become a Billionaire by Year’s End

According to Forbes, Los Angeles Lakers’ centerpiece basketball player, LeBron James will likely claim the title of a billionaire by the end of the year. The King, as he is referred to, is the NBA’s top-earning player for the seventh consecutive year, and that includes his off-court income, as the 2016-17 season was the only season of his professional basketball career, that James had the highest playing salary in the National Basketball Association.

