Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 834 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Georgetown to near Seaford to Sharptown. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Milton, Sycamore, Blades and Bethel. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.