Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains, San Carlos by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Carlos, or 16 miles east of Globe. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Carlos, Cutter and Peridot. This includes AZ Route 70 between mile markers 257 and 271.

alerts.weather.gov

