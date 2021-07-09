RMSIP Teens Organize Snack Drive
The public is invited to donate kid-friendly snacks for the RMSIP Healthy Kids Snack Drive through Aug. 5, benefiting children and families served by Network of Community Ministries. The snack drive is organized by high school interns participating in the fourth annual Richardson Mayor’s Summer Internship Program. Donations can be made in person at Network, or pre-selected items may be purchased online via the Healthy Kids Snack Drive Amazon Wish List.richardson.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0