RMSIP Teens Organize Snack Drive

With the hottest months of summer coming up, why not learn how to sustainably help your landscape beat the heat? In conjunction with the Tarrant Regional Water District and Tarrant County Master Gardeners, the City of Southlake Public Works Department will host a virtual DIY Rainwater Harvesting Workshop. Rainwater harvesting is not only a great way to save money on your water bill, but it also helps conserve water. This is especially important in the summer when demand for water reaches its peak.