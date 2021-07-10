Cancel
Pushing Boundaries with Dale Messick's Brenda Starr, Up for Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I used to get fan letters from guys who requested a 'daring picture' of Brenda," said Brenda Starr creator Dale Messick in 1995. "Well, you know what they wanted–I had made Brenda very sexy. I'd send them a little sketch of Brenda Starr going over Niagara falls in a barrel and say, 'I hope this is daring enough.'" Audacious and daring reporter character Brenda Starr got her name from 1930s socialite Brenda Frazier and her persona, fashion sense, and looks from Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth. A character whose rise mirrored the shifting roles of women in the workforce and the culture at large during WWII and beyond, Brenda Starr attained popularity across comic strips, comic books, film, and merchandise. There are several issues of the Brenda Starr comic book from Superior Comics including Brenda Starr V2#3, V2#6 and V2#6 in this week's 2021 July 11-12 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122128 from Heritage Auctions.

