TAMIU Launches “Be A Champ, Get the Shot” Campaign with Prizes; part of National College Vaccine Challenge
Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) is encouraging its students to help end the COVID-19 Pandemic by being part of a safe and vaccinated campus community. Dubbed “Be A Champ, Get the Shot,” the campaign will provide participating students entry into multiple drawings throughout the Fall Semester, offering a range of prizes, including Dusty Dollars, Starbucks Gift Cards and free tuition.tamiu.edu
