Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the USA Olympic Team has set off a firestorm of controversy that combines international sporting, drug policy and racial justice. Richardson admitted to smoking marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mother. Troublingly, Richardson was informed about the death of her mother by a reporter just days before the biggest race of her life. And while the suspension decision may comport with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) rules, it does not mean the policy is righteous or reflective of scientific understanding of cannabis. This may be why the White House is seeking to meet with WADA.