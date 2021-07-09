José Berríos could be exactly what the Yankees need

On MLB Network it was reported by Jon Morosi that the New York Yankees could be heavily involved in the José Berríos sweepstakes. Berríos is in the midst of his best statistical season, with career bests in ERA-, SIERA, and K-BB%. With his breakout season coinciding with the Minnesota Twins’ collapse, the Yankees are poised to strike. Their rotation on the surface doesn’t look bad, a 94 ERA- has them as the 12th best rotation in run prevention, but since June 1st, their ERA- is 121, the 20th best. Their offense on the other hand has posted a 115 wRC+ since June 1, so potentially opting for getting a big-time starter and going cheap on bats could be the right path to take.