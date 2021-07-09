Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

José Berríos could be exactly what the Yankees need

By Ryan Garcia
bronxpinstripes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn MLB Network it was reported by Jon Morosi that the New York Yankees could be heavily involved in the José Berríos sweepstakes. Berríos is in the midst of his best statistical season, with career bests in ERA-, SIERA, and K-BB%. With his breakout season coinciding with the Minnesota Twins’ collapse, the Yankees are poised to strike. Their rotation on the surface doesn’t look bad, a 94 ERA- has them as the 12th best rotation in run prevention, but since June 1st, their ERA- is 121, the 20th best. Their offense on the other hand has posted a 115 wRC+ since June 1, so potentially opting for getting a big-time starter and going cheap on bats could be the right path to take.

bronxpinstripes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jon Morosi
Person
José Berríos
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#The New York Yankees#Siera#K Bb#German#Fip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBYardbarker

Could the Yankees Trade For Craig Kimbrel?

Not too long ago, Craig Kimbrel made three straight All-Star Games with the Red Sox, racking up 108 saves for Boston. Flash back to the present day and Kimbrel is having a resurgence with the Cubs in 2021, making him one of the hottest assets on the market as we draw closer to the Trade Deadline.
MLBwmleader.com

Imagining what a Yankees trade deadline selloff could look like

SEATTLE — Brian Cashman stood on the field at Yankee Stadium prior to his team’s June 29 game against the Angels and said “we suck right now, as bad as you can be.”. Turns out, he was only half right. After they went out that night and beat the Angels,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Mike Ford dominating with the Rays will make you puke

When the New York Yankees traded Mike Ford to the Tampa Bay Rays, what did you think was going to happen? When the Rays ask you for one of your players, you should immediately hang up the phone. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t do that. He willingly dealt Ford...
MLBWCVB

Red Sox All-Stars to undergo additional COVID-19 testing, ESPN reports

BOSTON — The five Boston Red Sox All-Stars who attended the MLB All-Star Game in Denver will undergo additional COVID-19 testing, hours after it was revealed multiple Yankees players had tested positive for the coronavirus. The news was reported by ESPN's Marly Rivera. "All the Red Sox All-Stars who were...
MLBPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Guerrero has another RBI, Realmuto connects

DENVER — (AP) — The Latest on the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field (all times local):. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked in another run and the American League scored twice in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead in the All-Star Game at cavernous Coors Field.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees make Trey Sweeney their first pick in the 2021 Draft: Here is what you need to know

The New York Yankees have selected several middle infielder in the early rounds of recent drafts. Anthony Volpe, Josh Smith, and Trevor Hauver come to mind. Additionally, they have another fantastic shortstop prospect in Oswald Peraza. However, that didn’t stop them from adding another shortstop to their collection of top young values on Sunday night in the 2021 MLB draft.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez promoted as hype train starts to roll

No, 18-year-old Jasson Dominguez will not be showing up in the Bronx after the break to fix the New York Yankees’ centerfield woes. He has, however, taken the first major post-Futures Game step towards being a big-league piece someday soon. Dominguez, whose development was somewhat impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees must find their counterpunching ability: Sherman

DENVER — The list of Yankees shortcomings is long, and it’s growing in disrepute in this disappointing season. That list includes a lack of lefty hitting, defensive acuity and athleticism. But should we include that the Yankees have a glass jaw?. Are the Yankees fake tough guys? Are they bullies...
MLBneworleanssun.com

Red Sox, Yankees start second half with purpose

For the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, their respective first halves defied preseason expectations. The Red Sox were expected to languish toward the bottom of the American League East but instead surged into first place. The Yankees were projected to win the division but instead endured aninconsistent first half, endangering their chances at a fifth straight playoff appearance.
MLBchatsports.com

José Altuve Got the Last Laugh After Being Trolled by the Yankees All Weekend

The Yankees (currently eight games back in the division and 4 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot) look like long shots to make the playoffs. But every baseball fan should be rooting for them to catch fire in the second half and reach the postseason, because a New York–Houston playoff series would be electric.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Replacement for Yankees’ Gerrit Cole picked

On Saturday, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw a career-high 129 pitches in a 1-0 win over the Houston Astros. On Sunday, Cole and the Yankees decided the right-hander won’t pitch in the MLB All-Star Game, instead opting to recover from his dominating performance against his former team. On...
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

This stretch is the Yankees’ last chance

The 2021 Yankees’ season has been miserable, no two ways about it. They’ve had inconsistent offense, terrible baserunning, injuries, 9th inning bullpen blowups. You name it, it’s happened. Not at all how I expected a team that entered the season as odds-on favorites to win the AL to perform. The...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 5 reasons Yankees should be buyers at trade deadline

It’s gut check time in the Bronx. With the All-Star Game here and 2021 MLB Draft commencing, all eyes will soon turn to the July 30 trade deadline. When that moment arrives, the Yankees will have to look at a middling and underachieving (46-43, +1 run differential) team before making a big decision: Buy or sell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy