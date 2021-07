Come on in guys let’s all sit around and talk candles. Bath and Body Works Fall 2021 hit White Barn this weekend and I admit I went in and walked around the store inspecting them! I just really wanted to wander around like a weirdo sniffing them like to get a little Fall serotonin high but COVID has made me scared to put my nose near any surface that’s been touched by ten thousand people. I went into Lush with my sister last week and I was simply aghast they still had chunks of soap laying around. I shuddered in fear and anxiety as people were touching them and putting them back down. Ugh the gross factor. You see, I rarely purchase anything that’s left open at Lush. It really squeaks me out that so many people touch bath bombs, smell them, and put them down. It’s just gross to me. I tend to buy my Lush online because of this. But with COVID I’m even more of a freak about it.