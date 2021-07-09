Boardwalk Bash

The Boardwalk At Hersheypark is the perfect place to cool off in the summer and a great spot to grab some delicious food items. While you're busy splashing away in the wave pool or sliding down some of our tubes, plan your lunch or afternoon snack at one of our select locations in our water park located inside Hersheypark. From big bites like our King Size Burger at East Coast Burger Works and a large cheesesteak from Nathan's Famous to some of our more refreshing options like Oola Bowls with an acai or pitaya base, there's an option for everyone to enjoy.