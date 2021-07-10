A Classic ‘80s Cartoon Is Getting Rebooted

If you’re already screaming “I HAVE THE POWER” then you already know the good news. If not, allow me: Kevin Smith’s reboot of the beloved 1980s’ staple He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the aptly titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1, premieres July 23rd on Netflix. The show will pick up right where the He-Man’s adventures ended back in the day: “After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela, and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.” That’s right, no origin story, no multiverses, just trouble in Eternia and a killer cast including Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, and many others. We’ve seen the first five episodes of this new sequel He-Man series and we can say it is truly wild. But how much do you really remember about the show of your childhood?