A Classic ‘80s Cartoon Is Getting Rebooted
Silverhawks is the next obscure 80s cartoon to make a long-overdue comeback, reports Deadline’s Tom Tapp on Friday. The Nacelle Company, which has made an honest buck celebrating pop culture’s greatest toys and movies on Netflix, is eyeing the space cartoon for its newest pet project. Led by CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, Nacelle is working with San Francisco toy manufacturer Super7 on a reboot of Silverhawks, ergonomically retooled for a modern audience.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0