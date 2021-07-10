Cancel
Strap in, jerks, we're sailing to FBoy Island

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
Cover picture for the articleWe’ll admit to having a certain soft spot for TV shows that want to have swearing in their names, but aren’t allowed to; the most recent example would be the barely-obscured Kevin Can F**k Himself, of course, but see also such nearly-potty-mouthed luminaries as $#*! My Dad Says, F*ck That’s Delicious, and, of course, the venerable Don’t Trust The B——- In Apartment 23.

