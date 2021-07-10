Strap in, jerks, we're sailing to FBoy Island

HBO’s Betty maintained its easygoing charm and naturalistic performances in its second season, even as the COVID-19 pandemic intruded upon the world of the Skate Kitchen crew. Janay (Dede Lovelace) threw herself into her mutual aid efforts, and by the fifth episode, “Good Luck With That,” was organizing a canned food drive in the group’s new hangout. Camille (Rachelle Vintberg) found herself thrust into the role of an influencer, but as we head into the season-two finale, “The Let Out,” she looks ready to go rouge. Indigo (Ajani Russell) has been the most adrift this season; she’s still on the outs with her mom, so her friends make up her support network. Honeybear (Moonbear) dabbled in polyamory, only to find that her girlfriend Ash (Katerina Tannebaum) wanted to make a deeper dive. And Kirt (Nina Moran) became a guru to aimless young men, a role she struggles with more than ever in the finale.
