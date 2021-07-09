Missouri Western names assistant lacrosse coach

Rachel Benzing has announced the addition of a decorated Division-II standout to the Missouri Western women’s lacrosse coaching staff.

Jessica Berg will help lead the Griffons in Year 2 of their program after wrapping up a playing career at Regis University in Denver.

“Jessica is a proven workhorse on and off the field,” Benzing said in a press release. “A superior athlete and student, she will have no problem transitioning to the collegiate sideline. We are lucky to have her skillset on both sides of the ball to learn from and she will be a huge mentor for our players.”

The Colorado Springs native was a first-team All0American this past season and was the RMAC Midfielder of the Year. She scored 33 goals with five assists, 62 ground ball, 116 draw controls and 50 caused turnovers for the 14-2 Rangers. Regis went on to the NCAA Division II Tournament after winning a conference title.

She started 34 games in three years with 59 total goals. Regis went 36-5 in her time with two RMAC titles, with the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID-19. The Rangers went to two NCAA tournaments and the 2019 semifinal.

“I am thankful and thrilled to be a part of the Griffon family and look forward to helping Coach Benzing continue to develop this program,” Berg said. “I appreciate her focus on building a team culture with a growth mindset both on and off the field. The team was very successful in their first season, and I am excited to be a part of the building blocks for a championship team at Missouri Western.”

Prior to Regis, Berg spent three years with the Colorado State club program. She began her career playing field hockey for Syracuse.

1:46

Updated 13 hrs ago

0:55

Updated 16 hrs ago

1:53