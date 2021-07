In Saratoga, cutting off the water to the assisted living center was a topic of discussion at last week’s water and sewer board meeting. To a man, board members said they oppose turning off the water to the Saratoga Care Center. Some argued, though, that their bylaws gave them no choice. The board was reviewing a list accounts with delinquent bills of $500 or more. Saratoga Town hall sent a letter recently to the biggest offenders on the list. Jon Nelson, Town Council’s representative on the board, said the total amount due on the list of big past due bills was about $44,000.