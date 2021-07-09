Cancel
Public Health

Mosaic now at 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday at Mosaic Life Care, according to the hospital’s website. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been on the rise at Mosaic in recent weeks, with patients numbers in the upper 20s last week. Mosaic’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner told News-Press NOW in a recent interview that he could foresee hospitalizations going past 50 during this wave of cases.

#Covid 19#Chief Medical Officer#Mosaic Life Care#News Press Now
