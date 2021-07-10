Bed bugs becoming more common issue

Bed bugs sometimes are regarded as a pest specific to homes in need of cleaning, but data and local expertise say it’s a common issue that can plague any residence. Nearly all pest control professionals will see a bed bug infestation over a 12-month span, with 97% reportedly dealing with the insects, according to the most recent date from the National Pest Management Association. More than 50% of exterminators tabbed summer as the busiest time of year, according to the 2018 study.