Saint Joseph, MO

Bed bugs becoming more common issue

By Alexander Simone News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed bugs sometimes are regarded as a pest specific to homes in need of cleaning, but data and local expertise say it’s a common issue that can plague any residence. Nearly all pest control professionals will see a bed bug infestation over a 12-month span, with 97% reportedly dealing with the insects, according to the most recent date from the National Pest Management Association. More than 50% of exterminators tabbed summer as the busiest time of year, according to the 2018 study.

