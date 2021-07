The Great Sand Dunes National Park is one of four national parks located in Colorado and probably the most unique. The park is a great destination all year round with plenty to do once you are inside. While most people visit the sand dunes themselves, there are other opportunities inside the park to hike more traditional Colorado high alpine terrain as well. The Great Sand Dunes National Park is a must-visit if you are passing by or live in Colorado. Hiking options at Great Sand Dunes National Park are not limited to any season so visit year round.