Twins still working on Miguel Sano’s bat

Sano started at first base and went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts to lower his batting average to .190 with a .698 OPS in Thursday's loss to the White Sox. Sano has moved from the everyday starter at first base to the short side of a platoon as Alex Kirilloff has been starting against right-handed pitchers. Sano hit .163 in April and May with a .675 OPS but picked up the pace slightly by hitting .254 with five home runs and a .787 OPS in June. Still, he's not providing consistent enough production to justify his spot at first base. He does have a career-low .238 BABIP and subpar 25.5 HR/FB%, which are some reasons for optimism. However, it's not clear if the Twins are going to give him the opportunity to play every day or if they view him as an everyday starter any more.