WWE Addresses Jimmy Uso's Arrest in Roman Reigns Segment on SmackDown

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight was the last episode of SmackDown in the ThunderDome, and it was quite fitting to kick it off with none other than the Universal Champion himself Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief came out with Paul Heyman and after a round of Roman Sucks chants took the microphone to address the crowd. He looked mildly annoyed and said "I know a lot of you at home didn't like the fact that I wasn't here last week. There's a lot I didn't like about last week either, but if there's one thing I won't stand for is a liar like Edge coming out here saying that I fear him. That he's in my head. I'm an honest man so I would tell the truth, in our main event WrestleMania match for maybe like one moment."

